Police ID 29-Year-Old Temple Hills Man Killed In Prince George's County Shooting

Harvey Jones Jr., 29, was found suffering from gunshot wounds outside in the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 27, according to Prince George’s County police.

Jones was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive and identify any suspects in the case a day lateer.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the PGPD Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

