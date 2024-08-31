One Dead, Three Hospitalized In Temple Hills Crash, Police Say (Developing)

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 31, the northbound lanes of Branch Avenue were closed between Beech Road and Auth Way in Temple Hills during a crash investigation.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, two vehicles crashed at the intersection, sending four of to the hospital.

One of the drivers, described only as an adult male, was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The events leading up to the fatal crash were still under investigation as of noon on Saturday.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story.

