Man Killed In Crash That Hospitalized Three In Temple Hills Identified By Police

Four people were rushed to area hospitals - one of whom died - following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Temple Hills, police say.

On Monday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department identified the driver killed as 60-year-old Clinton resident Douglas Brown.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 31, the northbound lanes of Branch Avenue were closed between Beech Road and Auth Way in Temple Hills during a crash investigation.

According to the department, two vehicles crashed at the intersection, sending all four of to the hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead. All the other injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The events leading up to the fatal crash were still under investigation as of noon on Monday.

