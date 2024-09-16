Man Found Stabbed To Death Inside Temple Hills Home Identified By Police

Officers were called at around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 to the 4400 block of 23rd Parkway in Temple Hills to investigate a stabbing, where they found Armengo-Angeles' body.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, first responders rushed Armengo-Angeles' to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police say that detectives have identified the person involved and are working with the state's attorney's office as the investigation continued.

Potential charges are pending.

