Keyri Escalante, 20, of Fort Washington, has been charged in connection to the death of 18-year-old Darlyn Florian-Granados, of Alexandria, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. on June 13, inside a home in the 5400 block of Broadwater Street in Temple Hills, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and found Florian-Granados inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Florian-Granados was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries days later on Tuesday, July 15.

Investigators say they believe the two were at a party when the shooting occurred.

Escalante was originally charged with attempted murder following the incident after PGPD’s Gun Crimes Unit responded first and took her into custody.

She was booked at the Department of Corrections, where she remains in custody.

After the victim died, PGPD’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation and a warrant was issued charging Escalante with first- and second-degree murder.

The circumstances for the shooting remain under investigation.

