Darlyn Florian-Granados, 18, of Alexandria, died after being shot at a party in Maryland, and a woman is now facing murder charges in connection with his death.

The shooting happened at approximately 3:20 a.m. on June 13, inside a home on the 5400 block of Broadwater Street in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Florian-Granados inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries on Tuesday, July 15.

Investigators said Florian-Granados and the woman were at a party when the shooting occurred.

The suspect, 20-year-old Keyri Escalante of Fort Washington, was initially charged with attempted murder and taken into custody by the Gun Crimes Unit.

She was booked at the Department of Corrections, where she remains held without bond.

Following Florian-Granados's death, the Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and obtained a warrant charging Escalante with first- and second-degree murder.

The case remains under investigation.

As word of Florian-Granados's death spread, tributes began pouring in.

“Darlyn was a bright soul in many lives,” a GoFundMe set up for the family reads.

“He always brought high energy to the places he went. He was funny, a great dancer, and a kind soul. He accepted everyone he knew as who they are. Darlyn will be remembered as an inspiration because he was true to himself. He leaves an empty void in our hearts.”

More than 330 people donated to the fundraiser, which as of Friday had raised over $13,000 toward funeral and memorial costs.

On social media, friends expressed heartbreak and support for Florian-Granados's family.

“In memory of my friend Darlyn Florian Granados,” Celia Rosas wrote.

“May God give strength to your families and friends in these difficult times. if you want to make a donation this is the page they have created for donations.”

“Sweet, sweet Darlyn — your infectious spirit and bright smile will be missed.”

