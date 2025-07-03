Kelvin Powell, 63, of Temple Hills, was found guilty of abusing the minor who was in the custody of the DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services, according to the US Attorney's Office.

It took a jury just one day to find him guilty on all charges in DC Superior Court following an eight-day trial.

"(Powell) used his position of authority to repeatedly sexually abuse a minor who was in his care and more than four decades younger than him," US Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated.

"The power imbalance allowed him to repeatedly victimize a young girl who was under his protection. These crimes were reprehensible."

Powell served as a Youth Development Representative (YDR) at the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS)’s Youth Services Center (YSC).

DYRS is the District of Columbia government agency responsible for the supervision, custody, and care of young people detained while pending charges for a delinquent act. As a YDR, Powell was responsible for the care, custody, and control of the juvenile residents being detained at YSC.

Between December 2021 and February 2022, prosecutors say Powell used his position and his authority to repeatedly sexually abuse the then-teen ward residing at YSC.

During that time, Powell repeatedly isolated the minor in areas of YSC that were not covered by video surveillance cameras.

According to officials, in those areas, Powell repeatedly sexually abused the girl by committing sexual acts and having sexual contact with her. In an incident captured by surveillance cameras, Powell also sexually abused the minor by groping her in a hallway inside the building.

Powell was found guilty of:

Four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a ward;

Four counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor;

Four counts of second-degree abuse of a ward;

Four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

“Powell used his position of trust to prey upon a minor who counted on him for care and protection," said Assistant Director in Charge Steven Jensen of the FBI's Washington Field Office.

"Today’s verdict is the next step in bringing the full measure of justice to those who would abuse their authority to harm vulnerable children.”

When he is sentenced in September, Powell faces a maximum of 15 years for first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, 7.5 years for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, 10 years for first-degree sexual abuse of a ward, and five years for second-degree sexual abuse of a ward.

