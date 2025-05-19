Homeowner Confronts Car Break-In Suspect: Temple Hills Man Dead, Two Hurt In Shooting: Police

Edward Coates III, a 30-year-old from Temple Hills, was shot and killed after attempting to break into vehicles in a Prince George’s County neighborhood on May 18, police said.

Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called around 4 a.m. to the 5700 block of J Street in Fairmount Heights, where they found Coates and two others suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Coates was attempting to break into cars when he was confronted by a man who lived nearby. Coates, armed with a gun, chased the man around a house before the two got into a physical fight over the weapon.

Others from the home ran outside to help. During the struggle, several shots were fired, hitting the man and a woman. Both were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Someone at the scene eventually wrestled the gun away from Coates and shot him, police said. Coates later died at the hospital.

The Prince George’s County Homicide Unit has consulted with the State’s Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed as of Monday, May 19.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department.

