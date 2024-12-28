Birthday Digits Pay Off Big: Persistent Maryland Man Hits $50K Jackpot

The retired federal worker, who opted to remain anonymous under the alias “Magic Touch,” won the $50,000 Pick 5 top prize after three years of playing the same numbers.

“I couldn’t believe that number hit. I was very shocked and happy,” the Temple Hills man said, recalling the moment he checked his ticket on his phone and saw the winning numbers.

The ticket, purchased at Modern Liquors on Iverson Street, turned his routine play into a life-changing win. As a bonus, the store will pocket a $500 reward from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

"Magic Touch" already has big plans for part of his prize.

“I want to get [my mom’s] bathroom done,” he said, making the jackpot a win for the entire family.

