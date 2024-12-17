Task Force Crackdown: Cocaine, Paraphernalia Found In Taneytown Apartment Raid, Sheriff Says

Investigators with the sheriff's Drug and Firearms Trafficking Task Force executed a search warrant at 22 Roberts Mill Road, Apartment B in Taneytown, on Thursday, Dec. 12, where Samar Lorenzo Williams was allegedly running an illicit drug operation, officials said.

Williams, along with two others, Eric Michael Carter and Betty Jean Montgomery, were taken into custody at the scene without incident before investigators made a sizable bust.

During the search, detectives recovered:

Cocaine;

Scales;

Packaging tools;

Drug paraphernalia.

All evidence was consistent with the illegal distribution of controlled dangerous substances, officials noted.

Williams is being held without bond at the Carroll County Detention Center on the following charges:

Possession of illicit controlled dangerous substances;

Possession with intent to distribute;

Possession of paraphernalia.

The investigation, which remains ongoing, was a coordinated effort between multiple agencies in the region.

Additional charges are expected.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

