Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Taneytown Crash With Stolen Vehicle; Suspects At Large: Sheriff

Taneytown resident Terry Lee Crowl, 55, was killed early on Tuesday morning when he was unexpectedly struck by an Infiniti QX60 and ejected from his Harley Davidson.

The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the area of Francis Scott Key Highway just South of Kump Station Road in Taneytown.

Members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office responded at 4:33 a.m. on Tuesday morning to a stretch of the highway, and upon arrival found Crowl down in the northbound lanes of the roadway.

According to officials, the Infiniti was heading south on Francis Scott Key Highway, while Crowl was riding north, when for unexpected reasons, the stolen vehicle crossed over the center median and struck him.

The Infiniti then left the roadway and was found near the wood line on the northbound shoulder.

Witnesses said that two men fled the Infiniti on foot after the crash. They were initially described as being possibly Hispanic or Black, in their early 20s, and dressed in dark clothing.

Investigators later noted that at least one of the suspects may still be in the area of FSK Highway and Meades Avenue. He was described as a Black man, approximately 200 pound, with dreadlocks, wearing black sweatpants and covered in dirt.

Crowl was treated and pronounced dead at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, less than 30 minutes after the crash.

The sheriff's office made note that shortly after 7 a.m., deputies were notified that a white 2017 Ford Econoline box truck belonging to Schildwachter Plumbing had been stolen from the 4400 block of Teeter Road.

A BOLO was issued, but the stolen van has not been located.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Taneytown-Union Bridge and receive free news updates.