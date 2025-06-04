An 18-year-old Taneytown man is facing multiple charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation led to an early-morning search at his Carroll County home, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Luis Esteban Diaz, 18, was taken into custody on Friday, May 30, after detectives served a 5:30 a.m. search warrant at his home, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Carroll County Advocacy and Investigation Unit, along with the Crisis Response Team, seized multiple electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Investigators say they had developed evidence of possession of child sexual abuse material following a probe that began last month.

The investigation began in May 2025 and is part of a joint effort with the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which works to identify suspects involved in the online exploitation of minors.

Diaz was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography, police said. He was booked into the Carroll County Detention Center and held without bond after appearing before the District Court Commissioner.

