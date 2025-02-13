Elon Musk Faces Lawsuit From Maryland AG Over 'Unchecked Power'

Brown, alongside attorneys general from 12 other states, filed the lawsuit this week, arguing that President Donald Trump violated the Appointments Clause of the US Constitution by creating a new federal department—dubbed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—and handing Musk unchecked executive power without congressional approval.

“Our country’s entire system of government hinges on the separation of powers,” Brown said in a statement.

“By bypassing Congress, the president has given one man unchecked power to reshape our government as he sees fit and slash public benefits that tens of millions of Americans rely on every day.”

The lawsuit claims that, with the president’s approval, Musk has unraveled federal agencies, accessed sensitive government data, and caused widespread disruption at the state and local levels.

It warns that Musk’s ability to eliminate entire departments and strip funding from key government programs poses a serious threat to law enforcement, healthcare, education, and public safety in Maryland.

The suit highlights concerns over Musk’s alleged interference with federal financial databases, warning that unauthorized access to Treasury records and banking information could put private financial data at risk.

“Musk’s seemingly limitless and unchecked power to strip the government of its workforce and eliminate entire departments with the stroke of a pen, or click of a mouse, is unprecedented,” the lawsuit states.

“The sweeping authority now vested in a single unelected and unconfirmed individual is antithetical to the nation’s entire constitutional structure."

Those filing the suit are seeking a court ruling that would declare Musk’s appointment unconstitutional and prevent him from issuing executive orders.

They also want his prior directives invalidated to stop further disruption.

Joining Maryland in the lawsuit are attorneys general from Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Vermont.

The lawsuit filed this week can be found here.

