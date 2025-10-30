Takoma Park resident Tshikundi Taty, 44, is facing charges after being caught recording women showering inside gym bathrooms this month — now, investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police are concerned there are additional victims.

Investigators say that on Friday, Oct. 10, officers were called to OneLife Fitness Club in the 20500 block of Seneca Meadows Parkway in Germantown after a woman reported an unknown suspect entered the women’s locker room and recorded her in the shower.

During the investigation, Taty was identified as the suspect.

Investigators said that Taty would disguise himself as a woman to gain entry into the women’s locker room. After committing the crime, he would then remove the disguise in an attempt to conceal his identity, and flee the scene.

His exploits came to an end on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

According to police, officers followed Taty to a Planet Fitness in White Oak, where he was found in the women's locker room disguised as a woman.

Taty was taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of peeping Tom and other related offenses.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Taty to contact detectives at the department.

