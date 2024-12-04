Maryland Minister From Takoma Park Hopes To Turn Trivia Into Treasure On Jeopardy!

Takoma Park resident Kimberley Debus, a community-based minister with thee Unitarian Universalist Association, who has served across the country, is the latest contestant to take her shot at becoming a champion on the popular quiz show.

Debus, who has ties to Nebraska and New York, is set to square off against Gloria Nastas, a retired healthcare policy analyst from Michigan and returning champion Stevie Ruiz, an assistant front office manager from Long Island who won $17,987 on Tuesday.

Debus is reportedly pursuing a Doctor of Ministry at Wesley Theological Seminary in DC in the ‘Curating Community through the Arts’ program.

"h of Rev. Kimberley’s ministry has focused on developing small and large-scale worship throughout the Association and leading countless workshops and retreats for worship teams, membership committees, boards, and religious professionals," according to the Cedharhurst Unitarian Universalists website.

"Rev. Kimberley’s approach is one of love-driven optimism, vibrancy, and engagement with our faith through creativity, deep listening, and rituals that help us heal our brokenness and remind us to keep love at the center."

Debus will make her Jeopardy! debut on ABC at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Takoma Park and receive free news updates.