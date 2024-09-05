Maryland Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure On Sligo Creek Trail In Takoma Park: Police

Maryland-National Park Police in Montgomery County announced this week that Hyattsville resident Jose Ivan Cordova-Blanco has been arrested for an incident reported on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The arrest comes after six women came forward regarding indecent exposure incidents along the trail over the past two months.

It is unclear if Cordova-Blanco is the same suspect.

The incidents were reported between Sunday, July 14 and Saturday, Aug. 17 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the trail between Carroll and Garland Avenue in Takoma Park.

In total, six women who were jogging alone said that there were approached by the suspect, who either exposed himself or was actively masturbating, leading to an increased police presence in the area.

In each instance, the joggers were able to scare the man off and ran away.

"When possible, jog with a friend or group, carry your cell phone to call 911 if needed, carry a whistle or noise maker, and always be alert of your surroundings," police said.

