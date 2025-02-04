Impaired Driver Rams Into Takoma Park Police Cruiser, Seriously Injuring Captain

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, near Piney Branch Road and Park Valley Road, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Investigators said the Takoma Park Police captain was driving through the area when an impaired driver crashed into his cruiser.

Emergency crews responded, and the captain was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, an adult female, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital for treatment. She now faces DUI and other traffic-related charges.

Authorities have not yet released additional details as the investigation remains ongoing.

More information is expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates.

