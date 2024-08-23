Disney Hat-Wearing Man Wanted Amid Ongoing Indecent Conduct Investigation On Takoma Park Trail

On Friday afternoon, the Takoma Park Police issued a new advisory as they continue their attempts to locate a man who has terrorized several women while sporting a Disney-themed bucket hat on multiple occasions.

The incidents were reported between Sunday, July 14 and Saturday, Aug. 17 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the trail between Carroll and Garland Avenue in Takoma Park.

In total, six women who were jogging alone said that there were approached by the suspect, who either exposed himself or was actively masturbating, leading to an increased police presence in the area.

In each instance, the joggers were able to scare the man off and ran away.

The man was described as being a Hispanic man who is between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a t-shirt, possibly shirtless, and shorts. In three of the incidents, he was described as wearing a blue bucket hat with "Lilo and Stich" graphics.

"When possible, jog with a friend or group, carry your cell phone to call 911 if needed, carry a whistle or noise maker, and always be alert of your surroundings," police said.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Takoma Park and receive free news updates.