Alligators In Maryland? Prank Causes Stir Along Montgomery County Trail

A sign warning: "DANGER DO NOT DISTURB THE ALLIGATORS" was found along the Sligo Creek Trail in Takoma Park, but it was quickly debunked by officials, who swiftly removed it.

"Our alligators are not dead or sleeping," the sign states. "This time of year, alligators enter 'brumation,' the reptile version of hibernation. They may remain immobile for days, their metabolism slowed to the bare minimum.

"But don't be fooled! They are easily startled, fast, and very dangerous! Do not feed and keep small children and pets from the water's edge."

The sign was attributed to the Maryland Department of Herpetological Resources with a QR code.

Once the signs were reported, an alert was issued advising that there was no danger in the area, as alligators are not known to frequent the area.

“The signs were not posted by us, @MontgomeryParks or @MarylandDNR, and appear to be a prank,” officials posted on social media. “Alligators are not native to Maryland, and there have been no reported sightings.”

It was ultimately determined that the situation was an ill-conceived prank that had no real bite.

Despite the official denial, the sign had some trail-goers keeping a wary eye on the water—just in case. Others, realizing the joke, got a good laugh and snapped photos before the sign was taken down.

