PG County Police Officer Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash On Crain Highway

A Prince George’s County Police officer was hospitalized after being struck while riding a department motorcycle along a busy stretch of Crain Highway, officials said.

Prince George's County Police are investigating the crash.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police via Facebook
Zak Failla
The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, at the intersection of northbound Crain Highway and Missouri Avenue, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Officers responded to the collision involving a PGPD motorcycle officer and another vehicle. The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene.

“As of 10:10 a.m., northbound Crain Highway at Missouri Avenue is closed due to police activity,” PGPD wrote in a traffic alert. “Please follow police directions.”

The crash remains under investigation. No charges or citations were announced as of Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

