Family and friends are mourning the death of Moreno Gratini, a devoted mother who police say was shot and killed by her boyfriend in her Maryland home before he turned the gun on himself while fleeing police on the Capital Beltway.

Officers with Prince George’s County Police responded to the couple’s Suitland home shortly after 4:15 a.m. on April 28 for a reported shooting.

Inside, they found Moreno Gratini suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 30 minutes later, officers spotted the suspect’s SUV traveling northbound on I-495 near Oxon Hill Road, authorities said.

Officers attempted a traffic stop and ordered the suspect to get out of the SUV. When he didn’t respond, Prince George’s County Police, with help from Forest Heights Police, approached the vehicle.

Inside, they found the suspect suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was recovered at the scene.

A GoFundMe launched this week by loved ones describes Moreno Gratini as having “a beautiful spirit full of love and joy” — one now lost in what’s being called a senseless act of violence.

“We are heartbroken to share the unfortunate news that our beloved Neri was senselessly murdered… She was a dedicated mother of seven children that she leaves behind,” organizers wrote.

The fundraiser has been launched to support funeral costs and provide financial help for the children, who are now staying with extended family.

"Rest in peace Neri, thank you for educating your children, for raising our daughter well and for always being a good mother in all situations," one tribute posted on Facebook stated. "I hope to see each other when God so wishes."

Funeral arrangements are being made and will be shared as soon as they are available.

Anyone wishing to support the family can donate here.

“We are heartbroken at this tragedy and humbly ask for you to consider a donation to support the costs of this unexpected funeral,” the campaign states. “Additional funds will be used to support the children as they remain together.”

