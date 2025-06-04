Police have identified the victim in a fatal midday shooting that rocked a quiet Prince George's County apartment building this week.

McBride, a Suitland resident, was found shot and killed inside a unit in the 5600 block of Regency Park Court around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers arrived to find McBride and another man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the apartment, the department said.

McBride was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was also found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Detectives are working to identify a suspect and determine a motive, the department said.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case, the department said.

