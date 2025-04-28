Michael McClanahan, 38, was charged in connection with the brutal murder of 44-year-old Sherron Turner, Prince George’s County Police announced on Monday, April 28.

The case began when officers conducted a welfare check at the couple’s home in the 2300 block of Ewing Avenue on Thursday, April 24 in Suitland.

Inside, they found Turner’s body wrapped in plastic and partially covered in concrete, authorities said.

The Homicide Unit was called to the scene and launched an investigation.

An autopsy determined that Turner died from blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Saturday, April 26, police said.

Based on the results of the autopsy and their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for McClanahan.

He had already been taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, on unrelated charges the day before, officials said.

In Prince George’s County, McClanahan is now charged with first- and second-degree murder, along with a charge related to attempting to dispose of Turner’s body after the killing.

He remains held in Washington, DC, pending extradition back to Maryland.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

