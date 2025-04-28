Man Shoots Girlfriend Dead In Suitland, Then Himself During Failed Getaway On I-495: Police

Prince George’s County Police say officers were called around 1:55 a.m. Monday, April 28, to a home on Bexley Place, where they found 36-year-old Neri Moreno Gratini suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators quickly identified the suspect and his vehicle, officials said.

About 30 minutes later, officers spotted the suspect’s SUV traveling northbound on I-495 near Oxon Hill Road, authorities said.

Officers attempted a traffic stop and ordered the suspect to get out of the SUV. When he didn’t respond, Prince George’s County Police, with help from Forest Heights Police, approached the vehicle.

Inside, they found the suspect suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation remains open and active.

More information is expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suitland and receive free news updates.