Killer Had Help From GF Following Fatal Shooting Of Suitland Father: Police

Francis Holmes Jr., 30, of Temple Hills, is facing murder charges, while his 28-year-old girlfriend, Marquis Anbaz, has been charged as an accessory after the fact in connection to the fatal shooting of Brian Speaks last year, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Parkway Terrace Drive around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2024, after receiving reports of a shooting. Inside an apartment building, they found the 30-year-old Speaks, a Suitland resident, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives identified Holmes as the shooter and determined the murder stemmed from a dispute the victim had with a third person known to Holmes, officials said. Police do not believe Holmes and Speaks knew each other before the shooting.

After the killing, Holmes’ girlfriend, Anbaz, allegedly helped him hide the gun, according to investigators.

Holmes was arrested and is facing first- and second-degree murder charges, while Anbaz is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Holmes is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections, and the investigation remains ongoing.

