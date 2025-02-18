Maryland State Police arrested Kenyatta Von Williams Jr., 34, of Suitland, after tracking him down and seizing two loaded handguns in connection with the Saturday afternoon incident in Prince George’s County.

State troopers out of the Forestville Barrack were called around 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 15 for reports of a driver in a Porsche allegedly pointing a firearm at another motorist near Route 210, police said.

No injuries were reported at the time.

Investigators with the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative reviewed dashcam footage and other evidence, ultimately identifying Williams as the suspect, police said.

They later located his vehicle at a Suitland residence the next day, where a search turned up the firearms, officials said.

Williams is charged with first- and second-degree assault and using a firearm during a violent crime. He was booked at the Prince George’s County Detention Center for a hearing before a court commissioner.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suitland and receive free news updates.