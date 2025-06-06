James Stewart, 35, of Upper Marlboro, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Tuesday's double shooting that killed Myandre McBride, 32, of Suitland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on June 3, officers responded to the 5600 block of Regency Park Court in Suitland for reports of gunfire. They found McBride and a second man shot inside an apartment.

McBride was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second victim was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical but stable condition.

Detectives quickly identified Stewart as the suspect using "various investigative techniques." Investigators say Stewart and McBride were known to each other and had an ongoing dispute.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were known to each other and were involved in an ongoing dispute.”

Stewart is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held without bond.

