James Fitzgerald Found Shot To Death On Suitland Sidewalk

Prince George’s County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Suitland, with a $25,000 reward on the table for anyone who can help crack the case.

The teen was found outside Pearl Drive in Suitland.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
James Fitzgerald, 17, of Suitland, was shot and killed Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, in the 3400 block of Pearl Drive, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 4 p.m. and found Fitzgerald on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide Unit detectives are actively working to determine a motive and identify any suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit by calling (301) 516-2512. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

