Harrison James Miller, 32, of Hagerstown, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison, followed by lifetime of supervised release after pleading guilty to sex abuse offenses involving two children.

According to his plea, Miller was ordered to register as a sex offender after a conviction in Pennsylvania involving an 8-year-old child.

In August 2022, upon release from prison, Miller moved to Hagerstown, but did not register as a sex offender as required by law.

While in Maryland, prosecutors said that Miller gained access to two children - ages 4 and 5 - and sexually abused them over the course of several months.

Additionally, Miller took photos of the children, which were then stored in a password-protected folder on his phone. He was arrested after one of the children disclosed the abuse to a parent.

A subsequent search of Miller's phone uncovered the hidden images and other evidence, officials said.

Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and commission of a felony crime involving a minor by a registered sexual offender.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suitland and receive free news updates.