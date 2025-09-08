A Few Clouds 73°

Death Of 22-Year-Old Man In Suitland Now Investigated As Homicide: Police

The death of a 22-year-old man in Maryland is now being investigated as a homicide, Prince George’s County Police announced.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police via Facebook
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

The victim has been identified as Saunders Mitchell of Suitland, according to police.

On Monday, Sept. 1 at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Darel Drive, where they found Mitchell outside suffering from traumatic injuries. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, the department said.

“Based on additional evidence, the PGPD’s Homicide Unit has now assumed this active investigation,” police announced in an update on Sept. 8.

Investigators said they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding Mitchell’s death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers.

