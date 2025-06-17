Deandre Stevenson, 37, of Suitland, died on June 16, after suffering critical injuries in a Regency Park Court shooting the Prince George’s County Police Department confirmed on Tuesday.

Stevenson had been clinging to life since the incident, in which Myandre McBride, 32, of Suitland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now both men are dead — and the suspect, James Stewart, 35, of Upper Marlboro, could face additional charges.

“Homicide Unit detectives are in consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office on additional charges,” police said Tuesday.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3 inside an apartment on the 5600 block of Regency Park Court.

Responding officers found McBride and Stevenson suffering from gunshot wounds.

Stewart was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with first-degree murder. According to police, the suspect and McBride “were known to each other and were involved in an ongoing dispute.”

Stewart remains held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

