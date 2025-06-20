DeAndre “Marley” Stevenson, 37, died on June 16, nearly two weeks after he was critically wounded in a double shooting inside a Prince George’s County apartment that also claimed the life of Myandre McBride, 32, of Suitland.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. on June 3 in the 5600 block of Regency Park Court, where officers found both men suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

McBride was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stevenson was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He fought for 13 days before succumbing to his injuries.

Prince George’s County Police quickly arrested James Stewart, 35, of Upper Marlboro, and charged him with first-degree murder in McBride’s killing.

Now that Stevenson has also died, prosecutors are weighing additional charges.

“Homicide Unit detectives are in consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office on additional charges,” the department said.

For Shawnita Stevenson, the loss of her oldest son has reopened a pain no parent should endure.

“On June 16, 2025, I lost someone who meant the world to me — DeAndre ‘Marley,’ my oldest son and best friend,” she wrote. "His passing was sudden, and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it."

In a GoFundMe campaign created to help cover funeral expenses, Shawnita described DeAndre as someone full of life, laughter, and love — a person who “made you feel seen and safe just by being near.”

She wrote that the family was not prepared — emotionally or financially — to bury DeAndre and is now asking for help to give him the peaceful goodbye he deserves.

“Losing someone is already so heavy, and the weight of funeral costs on top of that is something I simply can’t carry alone,” she wrote.

The fundraiser had reached nearly $4,000 by Friday morning. It can be found here.

“Thank you for reading, thank you for caring, and thank you for helping us honor someone we loved deeply,” Shawnita said.

"If you’re not in a place to give, I completely understand. Just sharing this, or sending love and your prayers, means more than I can say."

