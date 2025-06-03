1 Killed, 1 Fighting For Life After Midday Shooting In PG County Apartment: Police (Developing)

The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on June 3, in the 5600 block of Regency Park Court, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found two adult men inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say detectives are actively investigating the deadly shooting and are working to figure out what led to the violence.

No arrests or suspect information had been made public as of early Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suitland and receive free news updates.