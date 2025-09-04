Raymond Travis Entsminger, 52, of St. Leonard, put members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office through their paces as they sought to investigate a reported domestic disturbance late last month.
Deputies were called on Aug. 19 to a St. Leonard residence, where it was determined that Entsminger assaulted a woman and then held her against her will.
According to the sheriff's office, investigators also learned that Entsminger was allegedly under the influence of drugs and was in possession of a loaded gun before he fled in a vehicle.
Entsminger disregarded deputies' lights and sirens and their commands to stop and continued to speed away, hitting 90 mph in rainy conditions before crashing and entering a brief barricade.
Following the standoff, Entsminger was taken into custody without further incident and deputies recovered a loaded handgun, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and $2,735 in cash.
Charges against Entsminger include:
- False imprisonment;
- First-degree assault;
- Second-degree assault;
- Carrying, transporting, and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle;
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
- Illegal possession of ammunition;
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime;
- Possession of cocaine;
- Possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance;
- Fleeing and eluding police;
- Reckless driving;
- Negligent driving;
- Driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone;
- Following too closely;
- Unsafe lane changing;
- Failure to drive on the right side of the roadway;
- Improper turn without a signal;
- Driving off the roadway while passing another vehicle.
No details about his next court appearance have been released by the sheriff's office.
