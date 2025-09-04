Raymond Travis Entsminger, 52, of St. Leonard, put members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office through their paces as they sought to investigate a reported domestic disturbance late last month.

Deputies were called on Aug. 19 to a St. Leonard residence, where it was determined that Entsminger assaulted a woman and then held her against her will.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators also learned that Entsminger was allegedly under the influence of drugs and was in possession of a loaded gun before he fled in a vehicle.

Entsminger disregarded deputies' lights and sirens and their commands to stop and continued to speed away, hitting 90 mph in rainy conditions before crashing and entering a brief barricade.

Following the standoff, Entsminger was taken into custody without further incident and deputies recovered a loaded handgun, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and $2,735 in cash.

Charges against Entsminger include:

False imprisonment;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Carrying, transporting, and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Illegal possession of ammunition;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime;

Possession of cocaine;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance;

Fleeing and eluding police;

Reckless driving;

Negligent driving;

Driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone;

Following too closely;

Unsafe lane changing;

Failure to drive on the right side of the roadway;

Improper turn without a signal;

Driving off the roadway while passing another vehicle.

No details about his next court appearance have been released by the sheriff's office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Leonard-Port Republic and receive free news updates.