Raymond Entsminger Held Woman, Drove High In Calvert County

A drug-addled man who held a woman against her will before taking police on a wild chase in Maryland is behind bars, officials say.

 Photo Credit: Calvert County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Raymond Travis Entsminger, 52, of St. Leonard, put members of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office through their paces as they sought to investigate a reported domestic disturbance late last month. 

Deputies were called on Aug. 19 to a St. Leonard residence, where it was determined that Entsminger assaulted a woman and then held her against her will.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators also learned that Entsminger was allegedly under the influence of drugs and was in possession of a loaded gun before he fled in a vehicle.

Entsminger disregarded deputies' lights and sirens and their commands to stop and continued to speed away, hitting 90 mph in rainy conditions before crashing and entering a brief barricade.

Following the standoff, Entsminger was taken into custody without further incident and deputies recovered a loaded handgun, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and $2,735 in cash.

Charges against Entsminger include: 

  • False imprisonment;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Carrying, transporting, and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle;
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
  • Illegal possession of ammunition;
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime;
  • Possession of cocaine;
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia;
  • Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance;
  • Fleeing and eluding police;
  • Reckless driving;
  • Negligent driving;
  • Driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone;
  • Following too closely;
  • Unsafe lane changing;
  • Failure to drive on the right side of the roadway;
  • Improper turn without a signal;
  • Driving off the roadway while passing another vehicle.

No details about his next court appearance have been released by the sheriff's office.

