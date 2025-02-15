Officers from the Crisfield Police Department responded to Third Street and Cove Street shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, where they found Keyon Demetrius Honesty, of Princess Anne, suffering from a gunshot wound, investigators said.

Honesty was rushed to TidalHealth McCready Pavilion Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit detectives have taken over the investigation, with assistance from multiple local and state agencies, officials said Crime scene technicians processed the scene as authorities worked to piece together the moments leading up to the shooting.

Investigators are asking for home-security footage from residences near Somers Cove between 1:10 a.m. and 1:35 a.m.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Cpl. Kyle Braightmeyer by calling (443) 480-6818.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

