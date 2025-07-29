Wild Arundel Mills Shootout Ends With 4 Arrests, Pounds Of Pot, Guns Seized: Police

A 21-year-old woman was caught in the crossfire and shot on Arundel Mills Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Friday, June 20, where there were reports of shots fired, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Detectives say multiple vehicles were struck when gunfire erupted between two cars near Arundel Way in Hanover.

The victim — who was not involved — was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body after being struck by a stray bullet, police said.

Surveillance from the Real-Time Information Center helped track the suspected vehicle to Meade Village, where officers found it abandoned and secured it for evidence.

That’s when the investigation exploded.

Police executed a search warrant and uncovered evidence that led investigators to four residences — three in Meade Village and one in Baltimore City.

On Thursday, July 18, detectives carried out multiple raids and recovered:

More than 12 pounds (5,828 grams) of suspected cannabis;

31 grams of suspected PCP;

Multiple handguns and extended magazines;

Digital scales and packaging materials;

Over $5,600 in cash;

Several electronic devices.

Photos released by police show large bags of suspected marijuana, handguns, loaded magazines, and stacks of phones and drug paraphernalia.

Four suspects were arrested:

15-year-old from Severn;

Jermaine Anthony Ricks, 39, of Severn;

Drameek Carlius Wallace, 25, of Glen Burnie;

Davon Antoine Hughes, 27, of Glen Burnie.

Hughes was charged with firearm and controlled dangerous substance (CDS) offenses, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact Western District detectives.

