Emmanuel Kyler, 22, of Gaithersburg, had just finished celebrating his college graduation with friends in Hanover late on Saturday, June 21, when he was struck by two vehicles while walking along Dorsey Road near Aviation Boulevard.

One of the drivers stopped to help. The other drove away and hasn’t been seen since.

Police say the first vehicle — believed to be a bronze-colored car traveling westbound — hit Kyler shortly after 2 a.m. and fled the scene without stopping.

A second driver hit him shortly after but immediately stopped and administered CPR, doing everything possible to keep him alive until paramedics arrived, according to a GoFundMe started by the family.

Kyler was rushed by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating and asking for the public’s help in identifying the hit-and-run driver.

Kyler, who had just earned his degree from the University of Maryland, had told friends that he’d be fine waiting alone for an Uber at the end of the night.

After crossing the road to meet his ride, tragedy struck.

According to his family, Kyler suffered a broken neck, leg, arm, and pelvis, as well as trauma to the head and spinal cord.

He is on a ventilator and has already undergone major surgery to stabilize his neck with rods, they said. Multiple other procedures are expected in the weeks to come.

Photos shared on GoFundMe show Kyler smiling in a graduation sash, proudly standing beneath a red “Congrats Grad” banner — and another image shows him unconscious in a hospital bed, surrounded by wires, monitors, and bandages.

“Despite the severity of his injuries, Emmanuel's family faith is strong and (they) believe that he will make a full recovery,” the GoFundMe states.

“The emotional and financial toll on Emmanuel's family is immense.”

The fundraiser aims to help cover Emmanuel’s growing medical expenses, including:

Surgeries and ICU care;

Physical therapy and rehabilitation;

Medication and medical equipment;

Transportation and lodging costs for his family.

“His mother faced the unimaginable when she received the call about her son's condition and rushed to the hospital, only to find him in a life-threatening state,” organizers wrote.

“The family is now focused on supporting Emmanuel's long and challenging recovery journey.”

As of Tuesday, June 24, the campaign had raised just under $1,000 toward a $100,000 goal.

Family and friends are now rallying the community to donate, share the campaign, and most importantly — help bring the hit-and-run driver to justice.

“We also welcome your thoughts, prayers, and any information that might assist in identifying the driver of the first vehicle involved in the incident,” the family wrote.

“Emmanuel's family is also seeking justice for this tragic event. Your support in this regard is invaluable.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“Our family friend Emmanuel Kyler was tragically struck by a vehicle while walking on June 21,” wrote Emily Darcey in a Facebook tribute.

“He is now facing a challenging recovery. Please consider donating to support Emmanuel and his family during this difficult time — and kindly share to help spread the word.”

