The 61-year-old Shady Side mother died over the weekend in a head-on crash in Anne Arundel County that also left another driver hospitalized, officials confirmed.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, in Galesville, where police say Warren was driving a 2008 Toyota Prius northbound on Muddy Creek Road when she crossed the double yellow line and slammed into an oncoming 2018 Chevy Silverado.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, the driver of the Silverado, a 20-year-old man from Lothian, suffered less severe injuries and was taken to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Warren was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Anne Arundel County Crash Reconstruction Team is handling the investigation.

Loved ones have since launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Warren's memorial and burial costs. The fundraiser was created by Jeanette Warren and has already raised more than $3,000.

“Beloved mother, sister, aunt, and daughter Patricia ‘Patti’ Warren passed away suddenly on July 12, 2025, in a car accident,” organizers wrote. “Our family appreciates any support that can be provided towards commemorating her.”

Warren leaves behind a son and a daughter, two brothers, a sister, and a wide circle of relatives and friends.

Known for her gentle heart and giving nature, she was described by loved ones as “the sweetest, most compassionate person you could ever meet.”

“She loved her family fiercely and loved her friends as her own,” the GoFundMe states.

Photos shared to the campaign show Warren grinning beside her donkeys, standing under budding trees in a blue fleece, and smiling in her garden with wire-rimmed glasses and her signature warmth.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“Patti was unable to leave behind monetary support towards her funeral arrangements,” organizers said. “Every generous donation brings us one step closer to honoring Patti in the way she deserves.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southern Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.