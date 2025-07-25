William Auburn Jones, the pastor of Jessup Baptist Church and a former teacher at Elvaton Christian Academy in Millersville, was arrested on Friday, July 25, by Anne Arundel County Police, the department announced.

On May 1, officers were called to the school for a report of inappropriate sexual behavior involving a student. While on the scene, another parent came forward with similar allegations.

Detectives from the Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit launched an investigation and learned Jones taught at the school from 2020 until 2025.

Police say he was also affiliated with a global missionary organization, Mission Fields International.

As detectives continued their investigation, more victims came forward. In total, five children were identified as alleged victims of Jones, police said.

On July 25, detectives from the Fugitive Apprehension Team took Jones into custody without incident. He has been charged with:

Sexual abuse of a minor;

Sexual offense - fourth degree;

Child abuse.

Although an arrest has been made, police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit.

