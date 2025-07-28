Katrina Prieur, 43, of Upper Marlboro, died after a crash in Lothian on Friday night, July 25, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Mount Zion Marlboro Road and Main Street around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a serious motorcycle crash. Due to the severity of the injuries, the department’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assist.

Police said a 2009 Yamaha Star motorcycle was heading west on Mount Zion Marlboro Road when a 2012 Honda Accord attempted to turn left from Main Street onto the same road in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle slammed into the driver’s side rear quarter panel of the Honda as it crossed into the westbound lane.

The impact threw Prieur from the bike and into the roadway, police said.

She was airlifted by Maryland State Police helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she died from her injuries the following day, July 26, according to police.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 20-year-old man from Bowie, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by Anne Arundel’s Crash Reconstruction Team.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southern Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.