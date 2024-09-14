Fatal Shooting Behind Hanover Movie Theatre Was Targeted, Police Say

Officers from the agency were called at around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 to 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, to investigate a reported shooting that had just taken place in the area.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to the back of the nearest movie theater, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Life-saving measures were performed by first responders until Anne Arundel County Fire personnel to rush the man to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

He died while on the way to the hospital.

Neither the victim, nor a possible shooter or motive have been identified by homicide detectives, who made note that they believe the incident was a targeted event.

It remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

