Driver Killed By Camaro Crossing Crain Highway In Gambrills Identified By Police

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the scene at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the intersection of Crain Highway North and Saint Stephens Church Road, where two Chevrolet vehicles collided.

Investigators say the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz, identified as Joseph A. Amatangelo IV, was attempting to cross Crain Highway when his vehicle was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro traveling northbound.

Amatangelo, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camaro, an 18-year-old male, was not injured in the crash.

The Anne Arundel County Police Traffic Safety Section is now conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Southern Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.