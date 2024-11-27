Fair 51°

Driver Killed By Camaro Crossing Crain Highway In Gambrills Identified By Police

A 31-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash crossing a busy highway Sunday night in Gambrills, police announced.

Anne Arundel County Police Department

Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department
Crain Highway North and Saint Stephens Church Road in Gambrills.

Zak Failla
Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the scene at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, at the intersection of Crain Highway North and Saint Stephens Church Road, where two Chevrolet vehicles collided.

Investigators say the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz, identified as Joseph A. Amatangelo IV, was attempting to cross Crain Highway when his vehicle was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro traveling northbound.

Amatangelo, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camaro, an 18-year-old male, was not injured in the crash.

The Anne Arundel County Police Traffic Safety Section is now conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

