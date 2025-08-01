Christopher Steven McGee, 35, of Gambrills, was found guilty at trial of raping his 12-year-old victim after "cultivating an ongoing sexual relationship" with her, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.

A probe was launched by police in December 2023 into reported child sex abuse involving McGee, then 34, and the girl, who was her boyfriend’s stepfather.

Prosecutors said that the investigation revealed a pattern of grooming and manipulation by the defendant to convince the child to engage in a relationship with him.

During the investigation, officials said that detectives collected evidence of the "relationship," including a photo of him kissing the girl and "explicit social media communications."

They also uncovered a nude photo of McGee, which was found in the girl's possession.

"(McGee's) behavior is both shocking and disturbing in how he manipulated a young vulnerable girl to believe that they were in love," State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said after the guilty verdict.

"It is particularly concerning because he molested another 12-year old girl in Texas," she noted. "His prison time and registration as a sex offender apparently did not deter him from reoffending.

"The State will be seeking a significant prison term at his sentencing."

McGee was found guilty of second-degree rape following a three-day bench trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

