50,000+ Lose Power In Maryland As Storms Pound Region, BGE Says

Crews were working around the clock on June 19 to repair more than 800 active outages that were impacting nearly 55,000 customers, according to Baltimore Gas & Electric.
Here's a list of customers impacted by the storm as of 6:20 p.m. on June 19, according to BGE:
- Anne Arundel: 33,137 of 263,424 customers;
- Baltimore: 7,296 of 376,261 customers;
- Baltimore City: 900 of 282,730 customers;
- Calvert: 1,403 of 8,172 customers;
- Carroll: 583 of 60,234 customers;
- Harford: 2,099 of 110,208 customers;
- Howard: 465 of 137,363 customers;
- Montgomery: 22 of 14,247 customers;
- Prince George's: 13,894 of 89,802 customers.
No estimated time of restoration has been provided by BGE.
This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.
