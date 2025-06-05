Justin Riggs, 35, of Smithsburg, was sentenced on Thursday, June 5, to six years behind bars and three years of supervised release for a scheme to sell sensitive information from an active drug case, federal authorities announced.

According to his plea, Riggs was part of a team investigating drug and gun trafficking in Western Maryland when he tried to cash in by selling the identity of a confidential informant to one of the suspects.

Riggs used a fake Facebook profile to contact the dealer, claiming he worked “for a fed agency” and had “tons more info pertaining to your biggest informant.”

He wasn’t bluffing.

Riggs told the target on Dec. 21, 2022, “I’m just trying to get paid… I gave you some free info to prove my worth. Once you find the tracker and see I’m legit then let's talk about the other info I have.”

He later added: “I know what’ll happen to the rat… Just holler when you want to move forward man.”

When the trafficker backed off, Riggs asked if anyone else in the drug crew might be interested.

“If you’re getting out… is there anybody trustworthy in your club that would have interest in my services? Info for money exchange type of thing?” he wrote, according to prosecutors.

Riggs even warned the suspect about a GPS tracker and impending wiretap, and said he’d be “going offline tomorrow” to stay under the radar.

Eventually, Riggs tried to cut a deal: $1,500 then, $300 later.

“If you make the 1500 drop then I’ll just give ya the rest of the info and you can make the 300 drop,” he said. “Every buy he’s done has been recorded… But he plans on testifying on ya.”

The drug distributor sent a go-between to deliver the cash to Riggs on Jan. 5, 2023 — and Riggs confirmed he got paid.

Riggs pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, use of a communication facility to aid drug trafficking, and Maryland bribery violations under the Travel Act.

“As a law enforcement officer, Justin Riggs violated his sworn duty to uphold the public trust and put a life in harm’s way,” prosecutors previously said.

“We will relentlessly pursue corrupt law enforcement officers who try to dishonor their badge.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno added, “Not only did Riggs deliberately and willingly violate the oath he took, but he also put other lives at risk with his greed and deceit.”

