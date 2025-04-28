Woman Shot, Abandoned At White Oak Medical Center; Police Search For Driver (Developing)

The disturbing discovery was made early Sunday, April 27, when a man drove an injured woman to White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring around 7:15 a.m., according to investigators.

Police say the man spoke briefly to hospital staff before leaving the victim behind and fleeing the area in a newer model white Ford Mustang.

The woman — described as a Hispanic female in her early to mid-20s with distinctive tattoos on her right thigh, right forearm, left forearm, back, and above her right elbow — was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

She had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, authorities confirmed.

Detectives have released surveillance images of the man they are calling a person of interest and are asking for the public’s help to identify both him and the victim.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

