Vivian Stewart Nation Accused Of Murdering Wife In Maryland

A Maryland man is accused of stabbing and killing his wife inside their apartment at the Leisure World retirement community, police said.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Vivian Stewart Nation, 80, is charged with the murder in the death of his wife, 78-year-old Beverly Fletcher in Silver Spring on Saturday, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officers were called to the couple's home in the 3300 block of North Leisure World Boulevard shortly after 6 p.m. on July 5, where there was a reported medical emergency.

Upon arrival, first responders spoke with Nation inside the apartment along with Fletcher, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds and possible blunt force trauma, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fletcher’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The cause of death was determined to be multiple sharp force injuries, and the manner of death ruled a homicide.

Nation was taken into custody without incident and charged with first-degree murder at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

