Vincent James Rizzo, 35, died on June 20, 2025, ten days after a violent crash at the intersection of Viers Mill Road and Newport Mill Road in Wheaton, according to family members and officials.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on June 10, when Rizzo's motorcycle collided with an SUV in the middle of the intersection.

Photos from the scene showed debris scattered across the roadway, a mangled bike, and a heavily damaged silver SUV.

Three people were injured, according to Montgomery County officials.

Rizzo was flown to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at 11:24 a.m. on June 20, his cousin confirmed.

Rizzo, who was born in April 1989, is survived by his elderly mother, older sister, 16-year-old child, 3-year-old niece, girlfriend, and her son.

His cousin, Imron Goody Srigatesook, started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family cover medical bills, ambulance and helicopter transport, and funeral costs.

“Unfortunately he was recently unemployed,” the GoFundMe states. “Due to lots of medical bills from one hospital to another hospital. Ambulance and helicopter transportation with no job and insurance, we ask for donation(s).”

The campaign has raised more than $5,500 as of Monday, June 23, with plans for a small ceremony at the temple and church.

Supporters are calling on the community to pitch in.

“I’m reaching out to ask for support for this GoFundMe,” wrote Dave Motto. “This cause is important and whether you can donate or simply share the fundraiser, every little bit helps and is greatly appreciated.”

Another friend added, “I kindly request that anyone who is able to do so consider making a donation in any amount to help support his family as they grieve the loss of his cousin Vinny Rizzo, who has sadly passed away and is now at peace.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“Will be doing a small ceremony at the temple and Chruch,” Srigatesook wrote. “I... will be taking care of the funeral arrangements.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Silver Spring and receive free news updates.