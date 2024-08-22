Adela Beatriz Orellana, 26, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft for stealing the contents of packages she accepted, while employed at UPS and selling the stolen items at local pawn shops, officials said.

The investigation into Orellana was launched in November 2023 when the department received a report that he sent five gold coins from the UPS store on Viers Mills Road, but when the package reached its destination, there were only two gold coins inside.

In April 2024, the same victim reported to police that the coins were found at a coin shop on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring, and Orellana was ultimately identified as a suspect.

Detectives further determined that Orellana stole property from other packages and have charged her for those incidents.

She turned herself in and was later released from the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit after posting bond, police say.

Now, detectives are looking for additional victims who sent packages through the Rockville and Wheaton UPS stores where Orellana worked.

Anyone who may have been a victim has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (240) 773-5476.

