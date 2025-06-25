Unlicensed Doggie Daycare In Silver Spring Busted; 23 Dogs Seized By Officials

The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) executed a search warrant on Tuesday, June 24, at a suspected unlicensed animal boarding facility on the 500 block of Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring, officials said Wednesday.

The investigation began after a complaint about the home-based business, which OAS says was operating without proper authorization as a residential daycare for dogs.

Twenty-three dogs were removed from the property and placed into protective custody, according to OAS. The animals were transported to the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center in Derwood for evaluation and care.

"OAS remains committed to protecting the welfare of animals in Montgomery County and will continue to take appropriate action to ensure their safety," the agency said in a statement.

No charges have been filed and the name of the business owner has not been released. Officials have not disclosed the conditions in which the animals were being kept.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

